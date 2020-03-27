Jason Pierre-Paul Claps Back At Mangled Hand Shamers ... I'm Still Rich!!!

Breaking News

Have you seen those memes making fun of Jason Pierre-Paul's mangled hand? The ones where they compare him to a Ninja Turtle?

Yeah, JPP has seen 'em too ... and he's laughing all the way to the bank!

The Tampa Bay Bucs star finally decided to clap back at his hand-haters on Friday -- almost 5 years after a fireworks accident blew off parts of his right hand.

"For those all those memes out there with the ninja turtle hand lol. I'm still counting dem racks with it."

That time when Jason Pierre Paul played a role as a Ninja Turtle and was Chubbs in Happy Gilmore... pic.twitter.com/gfF0rrAFLp — Christian Hernandez (@C_h3rnand3z) November 8, 2015 @C_h3rnand3z

JPP ain't lyin' ... the 31-year-old just inked a 2-year, $25 MILLION contract to stay with the Bucs last week ... and has earned more than $75 million throughout his career.

But don't worry, the guy has a sense of humor ... and says he got a good laugh out of all the memes.

"I remember shiii was funny tho 😭😂😆🤣 never give up."