J Balvin Shirtless Shots to Kick Off His Big 4-0!

J Balvin's Shirtless Shots To Kick Off His Big 4-0 Bday!

Colombian singer J Balvin is celebrating a big one today ... It's his 40th birthday, and we can only do him right by flashin' you his fire photos ... Sit back and take in the show, 'cuz this hottie is strippin' down!

With his 2014 "6 AM" breakthrough, Balvin has continued to deliver stellar music, but most importantly: sexy snaps ... The Medellin native loves a short swim trunk, as do we 😜!

He's also been on his fitness game ... and compared to the hot shots in our gallery, this shredded back photo is quite tame!

Happy Birthday, J Balvin!

