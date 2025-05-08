'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Locks In on Trump's Proposal to Reopen Alcatraz

Play video content TMZ.com

Zeeko Zaki, star of Dick Wolf’s "FBI," is putting his Special Agent chops to use -- weighing in on Donald Trump’s wild desire to reopen Alcatraz.

TMZ caught up with Zeeko at LAX, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he’s kinda behind the idea -- saying anything that helps lock up the world’s worst bad guys is something he can totally get behind.

Zeeko -- who's taking down all kinds of bad guys on "FBI" every week, breaks it down further, explaining why it makes sense for the shuttered notorious San Francisco Bay island prison to house criminals again -- even reflecting on the infamous lockup's history, from 1934 to 1963.

He points out reopening Alcatraz might attract people seeking to capture content with drones and other gadgets that can surveil everything from above.