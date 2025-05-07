Adam Carolla Supports Donald Trump's 100% Foreign-Made Film Tariffs

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam Carolla is backing Donald Trump’s bold idea to slap a 100% tariff on films produced outside the U.S., claiming it could be the shake-up Hollywood needs to bring business back home ... particularly back to L.A.

Carolla tells TMZ Los Angeles used to be the heart of movie production, but rising taxes and costs pushed projects elsewhere -- and now we’re watching major films get shot in Canada, Europe, and pretty much anywhere but here.

He called out the industry’s double standards, saying Hollywood loves to preach about paying your fair share and supporting below-the-line workers ... yet it's the first to pack up and head abroad the moment local expenses rise.

Catch the clip, 'cause Carolla drives his point home ... recalling how he drove his friend Bryan Cranston to the airport to travel to New Mexico to shoot "Breaking Bad," which was meant to shoot in Riverside, California -- but ended up moving thanks to sky-high costs.

