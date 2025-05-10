Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lindsey Shaw's Hottest Shots For Her 36th Birthday

Lindsey Shaw Declassifying These Hots Shots ... Best Pics For 36th Bday

Published
Lindsey Shaw Hot Shots
Lindsey Shaw's hottest shots aren't classified ... but, they'll definitely give her fans life -- and, we've got 'em all to commemorate her birthday.

The actress turned 36 on Saturday ... and, all her pics definitely match her onscreen skills -- 'cause her hot shots are as versatile as the roles she makes her own.

Check out this shot of Shaw in a hot tub, staring straight into the camera with a small smirk on her lips ... seemingly deep in thought about all 10 things she hates about someone.

She let's more of her body shine at the beach ... proving she may be pretty -- but, her hips certainly ain't little liars!

And, in this pic, Shaw ditches the water for a relaxing afternoon laid out on the grass ... surrounded by comfy pillows.

While she's not getting as many acting jobs these days -- instead keeping busy with the "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" podcast she cohosts with her former costars Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee -- it's clear she's always working it on social media.

Happy birthday, Lindsey!!!

