Celebrity Moms Who Have Lots of Kids

Every mother should be celebrated this Mother's Day weekend ... but these celeb super moms are putting in some serious overtime with their larger-than-life broods!

Check out which Hollywood hotties have landed the most important role of their careers and put family first as the leading lady in their children's lives ... click through the gallery as we give these matriarchs of lots of littles their proverbial flowers!

While some of the moms are the proud owners of a modest pack of 5 or 6 kids ... you won't believe which stars have racked up some impressive families, with kid counts peaking at some astonishing double digits!