Ex-MLB Pitcher Scott Sauerbeck's Cause Of Death Revealed

More details surrounding former Major League Baseball player Scott Sauerbeck's death have been revealed -- the 53-year-old passed away of complications from the flu.

TMZ Sports obtained the autopsy report from the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office in Florida ... which listed "sequela of acute influenza A, including streptococcal pharyngitis" as the official cause of death.

Hypertensive heart disease was listed as a contributory factor ... and his manner of death was natural.

A toxicology report was conducted on Sauerbeck, which came back clean of any substances.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Sauerbeck's passing in February. After originally being selected by the New York Mets in the 1994 draft, the Pirates scooped up the Miami (Ohio) product during the 1998 Rule 5 draft.

He made his debut during the 1999 season ... and spent five years with the club before being traded to Boston during the 2003 season.

Sauerbeck would go on to miss the 2004 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He ended his career making appearances for Oakland and Cleveland before hanging up his cleats in 2008.