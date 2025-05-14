Minor League Official Scoops Up Bat Dog's Poop With Bare Hands

"Barehand" and "clean-up" took on whole new meanings at one Minor League Baseball stadium over the weekend ... as a team staffer had to scoop up a bat dog's poop -- with no gloves on!!

It all happened at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday ... when the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were taking on the Carolina Mudcats.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Cannon Ballers' de facto mascot had a bathroom emergency just feet away from home plate ... and a stadium employee was unfortunately given the unenviable assignment of getting it out of the dirt.

Instead of getting some personal protective equipment, though, the guy simply rawdogged it with his bare hands ... and, yeah, it's safe to say the internet's pretty grossed out by the scene.

"Fire the guy who picked up s*** with his bare hands immediately," one fan wrote.

"Ayoooo he bare handed that grounder??" another added.

