Florida State Fan Deletes Social Media After Making Dog Poop Promise

A Florida State football fan wrote a check he couldn't cash ... 'cause he's gone into hiding after promising to eat a steaming pile of dog dookie if his beloved Seminoles lost on Monday -- and now, a ton of big names want to hold him accountable.

An X user by the name @321nole made the eye-popping declaration last week ... stating if FSU fell to Boston College, he would "eat dog s*** out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it. Book it."

As soon as the 'Noles suffered their second-straight loss to start the 2024-25 season with a 28-13 loss to the Eagles, fans quickly reminded the dude of his vile vow ... calling on him to be a man of his word.

But instead of owning up to it all, Mr. 321 decided to take the easy route and remove all his accounts from social media.

The move was met with a ton of backlash ... and it got so big, even ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt mentioned it on Monday night's "SportsCenter."

No way Scott Van Pelt brought up the dog poop guy 😭



pic.twitter.com/OgCZmeZyje — GoldBoys.com (@GoldBoysSupport) September 3, 2024 @GoldBoysSupport

"You think you just get to delete your account, the internet ain't gonna forget that, buddy," SVP said. "You don't get to just keep it moving and get a new name or something. People are gonna find ya. That's how that works."

Robert Griffin III also weighed in ... saying "It's not looking good" for the diehard fan.