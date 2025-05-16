Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Breaks Silence On Brutal Ankle Injury

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is opening up on his devastating ankle injury ... saying he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received.

The 26-year-old shared in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday night he experienced some nasty pain and "negative thoughts" as a result of the broken ankle, but woke up the next day to a ton of love.

"I had THOUSANDS of messages from my family, friends, fans, agents, coaches, teammates," he said. "I simply had messages from EVERYONE. I dropped the phone on the bed and with a big SMILE on my face, the first thing I could say was 'God, how blessed I am.'"

Now, after undergoing what he called a successful surgery ... Cabrera is taking time to thank everyone who reached out as he shifts his focus to recovery.

"So, with the strength I've always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me, I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day."

A timetable for his return to play has not been announced ... but given the scenes that unfolded in Seattle moments after the injury, Cabrera being in good spirits is a win already.

The Yankees will continue to move forward without their utility man. They begin a three-game series Friday night against the crosstown rival Mets -- marking Juan Soto's return to the Bronx.