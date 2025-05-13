Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Suffers Gruesome Injury, Taken Off Field In Ambulance

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was forced to leave the diamond Monday night inside an ambulance ... after he sustained a gruesome leg injury while sliding into home.

The tough-to-watch scene unfolded in the ninth inning of the Pinstripes' 11-5 victory over the Mariners in Seattle ... when Cabrera was racing to score on an Aaron Judge sacrifice fly.

A Yankee trainer without hesitation places a towel over Oswaldo Cabrera’s ankle. Both staffs knew immediately the seriousness of the injury. pic.twitter.com/vNfIsykQxU — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) May 13, 2025 @JasonKrump

In an effort to avoid the tag at home, Cabrera moved suddenly, but his left ankle didn't quite catch up with the rest of his body ... and it appeared to snap right on the field.

Immediately, trainers from both teams raced out of their dugouts to tend to Cabrera -- and, quickly, they put a towel over the injury.

Cabrera was eventually strapped to a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance. So far, there's been no update on his status -- though Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game, "it was a pretty serious situation."

"He's the best of people you are going to come across."



- Aaron Boone on Oswaldo Cabrera's positive attitude he brings to the field pic.twitter.com/AIUHHILLXM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 13, 2025 @YESNetwork

"Just praying for our guy Cabby tonight and hoping for the best," he said. "Trust that he's in good hands as he goes through the night here."

Judge added, "Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, 'Hey, did I score?'"

"So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens, and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, 'Did I score?'"