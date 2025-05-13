Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Suffers Gruesome Injury, Taken Off Field In Ambulance

Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury ... Taken Off Field In Ambulance

Published
Oswaldo Cabrera's Gruesome Leg Injury At Home Plate
Launch Gallery
The Gruesome Injury Launch Gallery
Getty

New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was forced to leave the diamond Monday night inside an ambulance ... after he sustained a gruesome leg injury while sliding into home.

The tough-to-watch scene unfolded in the ninth inning of the Pinstripes' 11-5 victory over the Mariners in Seattle ... when Cabrera was racing to score on an Aaron Judge sacrifice fly.

In an effort to avoid the tag at home, Cabrera moved suddenly, but his left ankle didn't quite catch up with the rest of his body ... and it appeared to snap right on the field.

0513-Oswaldo-Cabrera-Leg-Injury-At-Home-Plate-While-Playing-Baseball-primary-3

Immediately, trainers from both teams raced out of their dugouts to tend to Cabrera -- and, quickly, they put a towel over the injury.

Cabrera was eventually strapped to a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance. So far, there's been no update on his status -- though Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game, "it was a pretty serious situation."

"Just praying for our guy Cabby tonight and hoping for the best," he said. "Trust that he's in good hands as he goes through the night here."

Judge added, "Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, 'Hey, did I score?'"

"So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens, and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, 'Did I score?'"

Get well soon, Oswaldo.

related articles