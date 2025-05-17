Celebrities Vacation In Hawaii Photos
Celeb Island Vibes Hawaii Gets Love From Hollywood Hotties!
Published
It's no
shaka shocker that Hollywood's hottest stars love to flock to the Hawaiian Islands ... but with the new 'Lilo & Stitch' movie days away from blowing up the box office this summer, we are taking a look at which celebs said Aloha to the HI before the movie steals the show!
Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to the sands of the islands ... while Colton Underwood is never too shy to share a squeaky clean towel selfie on social media. From Sydney Sweeney in iconic bikini selfies ... to Kevin Hart's pool floaty photos, we've pulled together all the Hawaii hot shots from over the years to check out before the big Disney drop!
Aloha!