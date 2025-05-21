Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plays With Son On Court After Huge Game 1 Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went from beating the Timberwolves to cute father/son time on Tuesday -- hitting the court with little Ares after the Thunder's big Game 1 win!!

The adorable moment happened on the Paycom Center hardwood in Oklahoma City ... fresh off the home team's 26-point win over Minnesota to kick off the Western Conference Finals.

SGA greeted his family in the crowd after the win ... but his son, Ares, apparently wanted to show his pops he's not the only one with skills.

Ares -- who just turned one in April -- played defense as the 6'6" guard dribbled ... then joined his mom, Hailey, and another kid for some more fun.

Ares certainly has sports in his blood -- his dad is one of the best players in the NBA, and his mom is a former college soccer player.

SGA's loved ones got to watch him drop a game-high 31 points to get the Thunder to a 1-0 series lead over Anthony Edwards and Minnesota.

SGA -- a top contender for the NBA MVP this year -- reflected on his team's win, highlighting their strong second-half performance.

"We want to make that emphasis, like, come out of halftime with a punk, with a little jolt, with some energy and not ease into it," SGA said at his post-game press conference.

"We'll be better off towards the end of the game."

And if they ever find themselves down in a game ... sure looks like Ares will be ready to assist!!

