Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plays With Son On Court After Huge Game 1 Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went from beating the Timberwolves to cute father/son time on Tuesday -- hitting the court with little Ares after the Thunder's big Game 1 win!!

The adorable moment happened on the Paycom Center hardwood in Oklahoma City ... fresh off the home team's 26-point win over Minnesota to kick off the Western Conference Finals.

Ares hoopin' like his dad 💙



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the family taking it all in after the Thunder won Game 1 of the WCF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MnOFDnYK0k — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 21, 2025 @SCNext

SGA greeted his family in the crowd after the win ... but his son, Ares, apparently wanted to show his pops he's not the only one with skills.

Ares -- who just turned one in April -- played defense as the 6'6" guard dribbled ... then joined his mom, Hailey, and another kid for some more fun.

Ares certainly has sports in his blood -- his dad is one of the best players in the NBA, and his mom is a former college soccer player.

SGA's loved ones got to watch him drop a game-high 31 points to get the Thunder to a 1-0 series lead over Anthony Edwards and Minnesota.

SGA -- a top contender for the NBA MVP this year -- reflected on his team's win, highlighting their strong second-half performance.

"We want to make that emphasis, like, come out of halftime with a punk, with a little jolt, with some energy and not ease into it," SGA said at his post-game press conference.

"We'll be better off towards the end of the game."