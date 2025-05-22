'Bar Rescue' Star Jon Taffer Sues Florida Man for Impersonating Him Again

Jon Taffer is once again suing a man allegedly running around Florida bars pretending to be him and harassing people, according to a new lawsuit filed by the "Bar Rescue" star and his lawyer, Bradford Cohen.

Here's what we know ... in court docs obtained by TMZ, Jon claims Vic Caroleo has been impersonating him since 2017 -- continuing to do so even after filing a lawsuit against him in 2024.

JT says VC is not just trying to pass himself off as him as a form of flattery -- he alleges he's committing "sexually inappropriate and abusive acts against women" while using his name.

For instance, he says one woman retained counsel claiming Jon sexually assaulted her in 2020 -- but after spending "tens of thousands of dollars in expenses," the perp was confirmed to be Vic.

A few years later, in 2024, Jon's team was contacted by a woman claiming Vic tried impersonating him -- even showing credit cards with his name on them to prove his identity -- and was "was extremely touchy and inappropriate."

The lawsuit states Vic -- who has openly touted their similar physical appearance online -- attempted to use credit cards with Jon's name to gain victims' trust on more than one occasion.

His alleged continued impersonation comes after they reached an agreement in September 2024 -- which stated Vic would cut the crap. But ... he apparently has not stopped.

The television personality and hospitality expert is asking Collier County, Florida to help put an end to Vic's harmful nonsense after he's been notified of ongoing harmful impersonation incidents.

Oh, and he's asking for $50,000 in damages ... arguing Vic's actions have "continued to expose Mr. Taffer to ridicule and shame, causing substantial and irreparable damage to Mr. Taffer’s personal and professional reputation, and violated his rights, including his right to control his name and likeness."