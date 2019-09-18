Jon Taffer Gunning for White Claw with New Booze ... Your Flavors Suck!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

You come at the Claw, you best not miss!!!

"Bar Rescue" star Jon Taffer is releasing his own line of hard seltzer to compete with White Claw -- and tells TMZ he spotted a major flaw with WC ...the flavors are weak!!!

Taffer just launched Taffer’s Mixologist Sparkling Craft Cocktails -- clearly hoping to capitalize on the hard seltzer craze that led to a national shortage of White Claw.

FYI, hard seltzer sales have reportedly crossed the $1 BILLION mark over the past year (mostly due to White Claw sales) -- and Taffer saw the perfect opportunity to jump in.

"I've been working on this for a year," Taffer told TMZ in New York ... "perfect time to bring my hard seltzer to the marketplace."

So, how the hell can a new brand compete with such a monster in the space? Taffer says White Claw has a major Achilles heel.

"I think they had a good viral hit. I think they got into the space nice and early. But, I also think there are some weaknesses in that brand, flavor profiles and things like that."

In other words, Taffer thinks White Claw tastes like White Crap.

"So, what I did after 185 Bar Rescues, I came into this with flavors! Things like Cucumber Jalapeno and Strawberry Basil ... so I really came at this with a flavor mentality, not just a money mentality."