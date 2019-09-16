Michael Jordan Launching Tequila With Celtics, Lakers & Bucks Owners

Breaking News

Watch your back Patron, Michael Jordan's in the tequila business ... and he partnered up with a bunch of super wealthy NBA owners to launch the liquor.

MJ -- with NBA owners Jeanie Buss (Lakers), Wes Edens (Bucks), Wyc Grousbeck (Celtics) and Wyc's wife, Emilia Fazzalari -- just dropped Cincoro, a new premium tequila.

Yes, the people who run the Celtics and Lakers -- one of the most heated rivals in sports -- are now in biz together.

Cincoro has 4 tequilas -- blanco, reposada, anejo and extra anejo -- and it ain't cheap. The anejo costs $130, and the extra anejo -- aged for around 3 1/2 years -- costs $1,600!!

The grand plan for the tequila started to come together in 2016 ... when the owners -- in NYC for NBA meetings -- met at a restaurant and started choppin' it up over their love of tequila.

The seed was planted ... and 3 years later, the tequila is available in several markets across the country -- with a nationwide release coming early next year.

The launch also answers an important age-old question ... why the hell was His Airness walking through NYC last summer holding a tequila bottle in his hand?

MJ -- who we're told was involved in everything from designing the bottle to tasting the product -- was coming from a Cincoro meeting ... and he left with a bottle.

SplashNews.com