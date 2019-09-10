Michael Jordan Donating $1 Million to Bahamas Hurricane Relief

Breaking News Getty

Michael Jordan is pledging $1 MILLION to hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas -- saying he's "devastated" after seeing the destruction the storm has caused.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," MJ said.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones."

Jordan, through his rep, Estee Portnoy, adds ... "As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact."

"The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."