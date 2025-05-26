Car Plows Through Massive Crowd at Liverpool Soccer Parade in UK, on Video

A day of celebrations for a top UK football club took a disastrous turn when a car suddenly plowed into their trophy parade crowd -- and a 53-year-old man was cuffed soon after.

Disturbing social video shows the exact moment a car came crashing into crowds of fans celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League win on Monday in northwest England -- plowing through in seconds, hitting people and sending some flying.

A 53-year-old British man from Liverpool has been detained.

It’s a brutal sight -- for a few seconds, the car showed zero mercy, tearing through large groups of fans. But when it finally screeched to a halt, the chaos was just beginning.

Bystanders rushed over, banging on the car and trying to stop the driver from doing any more damage. Police, who were already there for the 10-mile victory parade, also jumped in and were seen trying to take control of the situation.

Merseyside Police haven’t released the identity of the man yet -- they say he’s a white Liverpool local who’s been arrested, but they’re urging everyone not to speculate about what happened.