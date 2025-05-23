Rapper Skilla Baby Hospitalized After Targeted In Drive-By Shooting

Rapper Skilla Baby has been hospitalized after he was injured in a drive-by shooting ... which police are calling a "targeted attempt on his life."

Edward French, the lead investigator on the case for the Redford Township Police Department in Michigan, tells TMZ ... Skilla Baby -- whose real name is Trevon Gardner -- was driving alone in the 8 Mile and Beech Daly area of Detroit around 7 PM Thursday night.

Play video content FOX 2 Detroit

French says the suspect's car pulled up alongside Skilla's vehicle and fired roughly 25 rounds ... causing the rapper to swerve off the road and crash into a commercial building. The impact left significant damage, creating a large hole that had to be boarded up.

The suspect fled the scene ... and a bystander who witnessed the incident transported Skilla to a local hospital and called 911. Police found bullet casings found scattered in the roadway at the scene.

Skilla was shot in the hand, grazed twice in the head and back, and has a thigh injury.

French tells us he spoke with Skilla at the hospital last night, and the rapper is expected to make a full recovery. Skilla told French he wants to send gratitude to his supporters.