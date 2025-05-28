Dive Into Olivia Ponton's Worldly Travels

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Olivia Ponton's Worldly Travels ... Adventure Awaits!

Internet personality and model Olivia Ponton is basking in her success -- hittin' the tropics, showin' off her adventurous side and sportin' bikinis like it's her day job ... Oh wait, it is her day job!

The 22-year-old -- who is celebrating her birthday later this week -- shared a series of snaps on social media captioned, "some girls just don't sit still ..."

0528-Olivia-Ponton-Adventures-Around-The-World-Sub4

And this blonde bombshell definitely ain't sittin' still! Goin' deep, Ponton dressed in her finest scuba-wear and gave a glimpse into life underwater with stingrays and other sea creatures.

0528-Olivia-Ponton-Adventures-Around-The-World-Sub2

And just above the surface, Olivia dove into a fresh plate of pasta while showing off her slim figure in a stringy bikini ... send noods!

Grab your gear and vacate to our action-packed photo gallery!

