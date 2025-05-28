Maria Bello Files for Divorce From Celeb Chef Dominique Crenn

Maria Bello wants to 86 her marriage to a celeb chef ... because she just filed for divorce.

The actress beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce Dominique Crenn after one year of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Maria lists the date of separation as April 7 ... exactly one year from when she says they got hitched.

Maria is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

No issues to hammer out in terms of child custody or support ... Maria says they have no minor children together.

Maria says orders for spousal support are to be determined by a written agreement of the parties. She's also requesting a split of the costs of mediation with her estranged wife. It's unclear if Maria and Dominique had a prenup.

Maria and Dominique made their first public appearance as a couple in February 2020 at the Academy Awards ... when Maria revealed she and Dominque had gotten engaged in December 2019 while traveling in Paris.