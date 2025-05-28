Maryland Woman Allegedly Attacks Child on Flight After He Called Her 'Miss Piggy'

A Maryland woman was arrested in Florida after cops say she beat up a kid who hit her with a very juvenile Muppets-related burn.

Kristy Crampton, a 46-year-old from Hagerstown, MD, was arrested Monday at the Orlando Sanford Airport after cops got a call asking them to come to a gate where a flight headed for Maryland was sitting on the tarmac.

When they got there, cops say they spoke to Crampton and 2 other people -- whose names are redacted from the police report -- with one of them claiming the alleged victim was suffering from behavioral issues, both at home and on the flight.

One witness on the flight told cops it started as a verbal argument between Crampton and the alleged victim -- but it turned physical when, according to Crampton, the kid called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy."

That was over the line for Crampton, who allegedly hit and slammed the child's head into a window. She told cops tension had been building because the kid had been disrespectful during their trip to Disney World, and the fat jokes were the last straw.

She claims the child started shoving her arm off the armrest when she took a phone from him ... and that's when the alleged violence erupted.

Crampton was arrested and charged with domestic cruelty toward child, abuse causing no great bodily harm, but she was released without bond. It's unclear what her relation is to the child, but because it's a domestic charges, they're either related or live together.