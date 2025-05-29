See the Surprising Items That Survived the OceanGate Sub Implosion

The 2023 OceanGate Titan submersible implosion left no survivors and minimal physical remnants ... but now the U.S. Coast Guard has revealed the shocking items that did survive the tragic disaster.

In a TikTok shared by Discovery, a US Coast Guard member reveals a pen -- completely intact -- was found while she and her colleagues were sifting through the waterlogged remains of the Titan.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The official reveals the pen was discovered in a surviving piece of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's suit sleeve and was "caked" in sand.

Also found in his sleeve were business cards and Titanic-themed stickers ... again, completely astounding in a "sludge-like" debris field consisting of carbon fiber, fiberglass, electronic parts and what could be considered as human remains.

The Coast Guard member expressed bewilderment that such items were able to be pulled from the wreckage, noting ... "Each one of those pieces, even the pen, was still intact. It hadn't been broken. All of this debris, all of these things shattered but his pen was still intact."

The official also explained how such artifacts could have survived, likening the Titan's surviving "endcap" to a "mixing bowl" that protected items that became "encased inside" it.

Play video content

The impressive discovery comes just shy of the second anniversary of the Titan's catastrophic implosion that killed Rush and four passengers while on a journey to view the Titanic wreckage.

As you'll recall ... the US and Canadian Coast Guards employed an extensive rescue mission after communication was lost between the submersible and its mother ship on July 18, 2023.