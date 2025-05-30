Evangeline Lilly Reveals Gruesome Facial Injury After Fainting on Beach

Evangeline Lilly’s having a rough one -- she took to IG to show off a brutal face injury after fainting at the beach. Ouch!

If you’re squeamish, maybe skip this one -- the "Lost" star posted two close-up selfies of her bloodied, bruised face, all thanks to a nasty fall right onto a boulder.

Evangeline shared in her caption that she was rushed to the hospital, where docs were more focused on figuring out why she blacked out than actually stitching up the hole the rock left in her face.

The actress told docs they wouldn’t find a reason for her blackout and sent fans to the Substack link in her bio to find out why.

Turns out, she's been dealing with "absent" fainting spells since she was a kid. Docs had checked her for epilepsy before deciding it might be hypoglycemia without actually testing for it -- before that was later ruled out, too.

Now, Evangeline thinks it’s all tied to her emotional well-being -- something she calls "checking out."