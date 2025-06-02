Boulder, Colorado Terror Suspect, Accused in Fiery Attack, to Appear in Court Today

Update

8:14 AM PT -- The Boulder Police Department released the mugshot of terror suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

The suspect who allegedly attacked protesters Sunday in Boulder, Colorado, with Molotov cocktails and what the FBI describes as a "makeshift flamethrower" has been named -- and he’s heading to court today, according to reports.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was arrested shortly after a pro-Israel group was allegedly targeted at about 1:30 PM Sunday, according to reports. At least 8 people were injured after Molotov cocktails were hurled into a pro-Israel event called the "Run for Their Lives" walk at the city's Pearl Street Mall. One victim was listed in critical condition Monday morning.

According to the FBI, 45-year-old Soliman, who lives in El Paso County, Colorado, was reportedly shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack.

CNN reports the eight victims are between the ages of 52 and 88.

Soliman's facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of causing serious injury to an at-risk adult or someone over 70, and one count of using explosives or incendiary devices, according to NBC News. As of Monday morning, however, no deaths have been reported from the attack.

After his arrest, Soliman was hospitalized with minor injuries -- then booked into Boulder County Jail later Sunday night.

Soliman overstayed his visa, which expired in February 2023, according to a tweet from Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin.