Saquon Barkley Lands Madden 26 Video Game Cover

Saquon Barkley's year couldn't be going any better ... four months after taking home the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans, the NFL star was just announced as the cover athlete for Madden 26!!!

EA Sports dropped the news Monday morning, showcasing the Eagles superstar gracing the cover of the iconic video game.

The cover art features SB reenacting the viral hurdle he performed during Week Nine of the 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones -- one of the standout highlights of the entire season.

With Barkley now the face of Madden 26, it marks the first time since 2005 that a Philadelphia Eagle has been on the cover of the video game, when Donovan McNabb landed the coveted cover.

It shouldn't come as a shock that the 28-year-old was tapped by EA. Last season, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. Beyond the stats ... he earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster, was a first-team All-Pro selection, and AP Offensive Player of the Year. He also finished third in MVP voting.

Of course, many Eagles fans won't be excited to hear the news about Barkley ... 'cause of the notorious "Madden Curse," a superstition that says athletes on the cover get hurt.

Last year's cover athlete, Christian McCaffrey, fell victim ... assuming you believe in the jinx.

McCaffrey didn't make his season debut until Week 10 of the 2024 season after dealing with Achilles tendinitis for the first half of the season. In week 13, he hurt his PCL in his right knee ... which held him out for the rest of the season.