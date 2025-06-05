Charly Jordan Flaunts Workout Bod With Booty-ful Pics!
Charly Jordan ... How Do Ya Like My Booty-ful Workout?!
Published
Charly Jordan is plumpin' up her summer bum one rep at a time. Embrace the grind as you witness this model 'drop it like
it's hot a squat!'
The 26-year-old definitely kept her squats low and her standards high -- sharing all the booty secrets with her followers, like some good ole kickbacks!
Jordan also showed what she's workin' with on top -- some swole shoulders that are gettin' bolder!
Check out our gallery to see all of Charly in her
beauty booty n' glory!