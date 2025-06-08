Keith Urban, Shaboozey, Wynonna Judd and More Perform at CMA Fest 2025

CMA Fest 2025 took over Nashville this weekend, flooding the city with country music’s biggest stars, rising talent, and thousands of fans for epic performances.

The festival brought together some of the biggest names in country music for a celebration that stretched from Nissan Stadium to intimate stages along the Cumberland River. With more than 250 performers on nine stages, the streets of Music City were buzzing from morning to night.

Saturday night’s main event featured Blake Shelton, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, Jordan Davis, and The Red Clay Strays.

Friday’s lineup was just as stacked, with Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and Parker McCollum lighting up the stadium.

Shaboozey surprised fans by bringing out Jelly Roll for a fiery performance of "Amen." Ballerini stunned with a heartfelt duet alongside Noah Kahan.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with country heavyweights Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Darius Rucker.