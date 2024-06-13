Carly Pearce Denies Satan Support After 666 Pic, 'I'm a Devout Christian'

Carly Pearce is proclaiming her Christian faith, loudly and proudly, after fans accused her of being a Satanist in response to a controversial photo posted online.

The country singer fired back at her critics with an X post designed to shut down any notion she might be associated with ol' Beelzebub. Carly says she noticed several comments suggesting she rolls with Satan after she posted a photo standing on top of what appeared to be the number "666."

Yet, as Carly told her followers, the implied Satanic imagery was not intentional ... and not really accurate, either.

She explained ... "First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS. So, for anyone wondering... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage."

This was probably the last thing Carly wanted to deal with ... as the singer revealed 2 weeks ago she's been battling health issues related to her heart.

In a video update, CP explained she'd been diagnosed with pericarditis -- which is the inflammation of the tissue sac that surrounds the heart. The condition is known for causing chest pains, as well as fatigue, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath, among other symptoms.

She added ... "I'm a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me. So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it’s trying to tell you something it’s gonna tell you."