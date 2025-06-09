Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess The Topless A-List Celeb Lounging Around!

Hot celeb In A Thong Curves, Comedy, and a Colombian Accent Can You Guess This Glamorous Star?

Published | Updated
Ladies In Lounge Chairs -- Sittin' Pretty!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Happy Monday! It's time for another guess who! Can you guess the bootylicious A-list celebrity lounging in a thong?

She's a Colombian-born American actress, comedian, and model - who is most famous for her role in "Modern Family." She has been nominated for Emmy awards and Golden Globe awards.

Click into our gallery to see who this hot babe is!

related articles