Shaboozey Gets Emotional After Surpassing Spotify's Billion-Stream Milestone

Shaboozey had an emotional full-circle moment over the weekend at Spotify House -- capping off his high-energy set with a surprise that left him in tears.

The country star returned to the stage in Nashville to perform fan-favorites like "Good News" and "Drink Don’t Need No Mix" -- but it was the finale that had everyone talking. As he prepared to wrap up his set, he was surprised with a Billions Club plaque for his viral hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," marking the track’s massive milestone of over 1 billion streams on the platform.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Shaboozey was visibly moved, wiping tears from his eyes before launching into the record-breaking track to close out the night.

It was a full-circle celebration for the artist, whose song has become a massive hit and solidified his status as a rising powerhouse in the music industry.