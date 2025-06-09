Shaboozey Gets Emotional After Surpassing Spotify's Billion-Stream Milestone
Shaboozey I'm Not Tipsy, Just Emotional! 1 Billion Stream Milestone
Shaboozey had an emotional full-circle moment over the weekend at Spotify House -- capping off his high-energy set with a surprise that left him in tears.
The country star returned to the stage in Nashville to perform fan-favorites like "Good News" and "Drink Don’t Need No Mix" -- but it was the finale that had everyone talking. As he prepared to wrap up his set, he was surprised with a Billions Club plaque for his viral hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," marking the track’s massive milestone of over 1 billion streams on the platform.
The crowd erupted in cheers as Shaboozey was visibly moved, wiping tears from his eyes before launching into the record-breaking track to close out the night.
It was a full-circle celebration for the artist, whose song has become a massive hit and solidified his status as a rising powerhouse in the music industry.
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," currently has 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.
Tons of stars like Keith Urban, Noah Cyrus, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Rascal Flatts, and Blake Shelton showed up to Spotify House at CMA Fest over the weekend.