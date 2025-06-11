Viral Cruise Crooner Sensation Tyler Heyworth Says Ladies Are Flooding His DMs
Cruise crooner by night, certified heartthrob by morning -- the guy who's gone viral for his karaoke banger on a cruise tells TMZ he’s riding a whole new wave ... ladies flooding his DMs!
20-year-old Tyler Heyworth from Georgia turned his Carnival Cruise into a concert last week, shutting it down with Keith Sweat’s "Nobody" -- and judging by the screams from the audience, the ladies were very into it ... on and off the ship.
You gotta see the clip -- Tyler says the female fanfare’s been next level! Wedding gig requests, flirty DMs, even $10 Cash App love notes ... and get this -- he hasn’t even checked TikTok yet ‘cause it’s all too much to handle!
It’s not just one crowd -- Tyler says the love’s flooding in from all ages, shapes, and DMs … dude’s basically the cruise ship Casanova!
Even Carnival Cruise took notice, and they're sending him a surprise gift -- which is a full-circle moment for him too, since he’s been cruising with them on family trips for years.
The world’s his oyster now, and with viral fame on deck and a dream gig in sight, Tyler’s full steam ahead -- catch our clip to hear where he’s steering next!