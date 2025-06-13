Sommer Ray's Beach Picnic ... Nothin' But Toasty Buns And Watermelon!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
Sommer Ray is bummin' it up this summer -- the influencin' model recently boasted her curvaceous bod (and summer snacks) on social media, leaving her 23.3 million Instagram followers' jaws on the floor ...

Just one in a million melon, the 28-year-old Colorado native served up some sweet and juicy watermelon before turning over to tan her backside.

Sommer recently hard-launched her new relationship with Mark Estes -- who previously dated Kristin Cavallari -- and needless to say, Mark's got his hands full now!

Sommer sprawled out for a plethora of booty selfies ... The NSFW pics live in our photo gallery ... Check 'em out!

