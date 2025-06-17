Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Immigrants Should Behave Like Guests in America

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
DO IT THE RIGHT WAY!!!
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s weighing in on the current firestorm over immigration -- saying America’s always been about opening its arms ... but he says newcomers need to play by the rules and act right when they show up.

The 77-year-old hit "The View" Tuesday, reflecting on arriving in the U.S. from Austria at 21 with nothing -- no ties, no help -- yet still built a dream life. He says others can do the same ... if they arrive legally and act like respectful guests in the U.S.

Arnold kept driving the point home -- saying everything he’s achieved, from pumping iron to box office hits to running California, he owes to America.

Arnold then took a sharp turn -- bluntly saying "foreigners" in the country "doing illegal things" ... "they are not smart" -- 'cause it's all about respecting the rules, or risk losing access to the American Dream entirely.

061125_ice_arrests_kal
FAMILIES RIPPED APART
Of course, tensions are boiling over right now -- with immigration raids, fiery protests, and a country deeply divided on the issue. So looks like Arnold’s message lands right in the thick of it … calling for order amid the chaos.

