Arnold Schwarzenegger's House Swatted on Thanksgiving

Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted some law enforcement personnel on Thanksgiving ... though he wasn't expecting them when the day started.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD responded to a call that a bomb had been placed in the actor-turned-politican's mailbox at his L.A.-area home.

We're told cops rushed to the home and searched the mailbox and surrounding area ... but, they did not find an explosive device.

Our sources say officers spoke with Schwarzenegger's security ... and, we're told they explained it'd be virtually impossible to plant a bomb at the home -- given the star has round-the-clock security and video surveillance.

BTW ... Arnold wasn't at home when all this was happening -- he was actually at the gym, pumping some iron before chowing down, we're told. LAPD is treating this as a swatting ... but, no arrests have been made yet.

Sources close to Arnold tell us ... they're grateful officers came to the house on the holiday to check on the situation.

It's been a scary week for prominent figures around the country ... with President-Elect Donald Trump announcing members of his cabinet had received bomb threats.

A bomb squad rushed to Congressman Matt Gaetz's home to check out one threat ... but, it was also a false alarm.

