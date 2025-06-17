Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ben Askren Might Need Lung Transplant As Pneumonia Battle Continues, Wife Says

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ben Askren's wife says the ex-UFC star is still fighting pneumonia ... but the battle has gotten so intense, he might now need a lung transplant.

Ben, as you know, was hospitalized earlier this month after he developed a lung ailment following a bout with staph infection. On Tuesday, Amy Askren took to her Facebook page to share a sobering update on his condition.

She revealed her hubby has been on a ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). She also stated he's been so up and down, docs have begun the "evaluation process" for a possible lung transplant.

"I'm still praying for a miracle with his current lungs," she said ... before she asked all of her husband's fans for prayers.

"I know transplants are such a blessing and I'm overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben."

"Thank you for every message and all of the support," she added. "Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by."

Ben -- who last fought in the UFC in 2019 -- got married to Amy in 2010. The two have three children together.

"Give your loved ones a hug today," Amy said at the conclusion of her Tuesday statement, "and make sure you're prepared situations like this. Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this."

