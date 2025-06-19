Christian Hogue vs. Nicholas Galitzine Who'd You Rather?! (Man Muscles Edition)
Christian Hogue vs. Nicholas Galitzine Who'd You Rather?! (Man Muscles Edition)
Published
Put down your weights and see if you can pick up these two hot Hollywood hunks bustin' through with the BULK!!!
Model Christian Hogue is dukin' it out with actor Nicholas Galitzine ... While Christian is used to outweighing his worthy opponents, Nicholas IS in fact a prince (playing opposite Camila Cabello in the 2021 rendition of "Cinderella").
The question here is: Who'd You Rather?!