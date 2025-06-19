Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Johnny Wactor Exclusive Scene From His Final Film Premiering Next Week

Johnny Wactor Final Movie Role Revealed ... Clip Drops Before Premiere

By TMZ Staff
Published
061825_johnny_wactor_kal
FINAL FILM
Ciao, Mama Film

Johnny Wactor wrapped his final film before he was tragically gunned down last year -- and we’ve got an exclusive scene for you ahead of its world premiere next week.

The late actor stars in the indie drama "Ciao, Mama" ... which will officially premiere at the Dances With Films festival next Tuesday at L.A.’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre -- honoring Wactor’s life the same week his suspected killers return to court.

061825_johnny_wactor_trailer_kal
JOHNNY'S LAST SCENES
Ciao, Mama Film

The movie's premise is about a man returning home to face what he left behind and wrestle with what it means to move forward with his life. Wactor didn’t just act in the film -- he also produced it.

The film premieres just one month after the first anniversary of Wactor’s tragic shooting death.

061825-johnny-wactor-smile
Ciao, Mama Film

Micha Parker -- Johnny’s close friend, co-star, and fellow producer -- tells TMZ they’re also promoting a livestream event the day after the premiere, with donations encouraged to support the marketing and film's distribution.

061825-johnny-wactor-trailer-serious
Ciao, Mama Film

Sixty percent of all revenue is going to Johnny’s causes, including his foundation and a scholarship created in his name. Anyone who donates before June 25 will get exclusive access to the stream.

Johnny Wactor
Ciao, Mama Film

The "General Hospital" actor was shot and killed last May after leaving his bartending shift in downtown L.A. and encountering suspects allegedly trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car on the street. Two of the four suspects -- Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada -- have since been hit with murder charges.

related articles