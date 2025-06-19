Johnny Wactor Exclusive Scene From His Final Film Premiering Next Week

Play video content Ciao, Mama Film

Johnny Wactor wrapped his final film before he was tragically gunned down last year -- and we’ve got an exclusive scene for you ahead of its world premiere next week.

The late actor stars in the indie drama "Ciao, Mama" ... which will officially premiere at the Dances With Films festival next Tuesday at L.A.’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre -- honoring Wactor’s life the same week his suspected killers return to court.

The movie's premise is about a man returning home to face what he left behind and wrestle with what it means to move forward with his life. Wactor didn’t just act in the film -- he also produced it.

The film premieres just one month after the first anniversary of Wactor’s tragic shooting death.

Micha Parker -- Johnny’s close friend, co-star, and fellow producer -- tells TMZ they’re also promoting a livestream event the day after the premiere, with donations encouraged to support the marketing and film's distribution.

Sixty percent of all revenue is going to Johnny’s causes, including his foundation and a scholarship created in his name. Anyone who donates before June 25 will get exclusive access to the stream.