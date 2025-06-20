Chucky Doll Too Vanilla for 'Extreme and Outrageous' Lawsuit

The Chucky doll from "Child's Play" is not scary enough to warrant a lawsuit from a woman who claims it gave her PTSD at work ... at least according to lawyers for the folks she's dragging to court.

Here's the deal ... Debra Jones sued Truist Bank, claiming her former manager placed a Chucky doll in her office chair last year, even though she says he knew she was afraid of dolls. She claimed the alleged incident ended up leading to a PTSD diagnosis.

Lawyers for Truist are firing back ... they want a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the Chucky doll is way too vanilla and isn't "extreme and outrageous" enough to sue over.

In other words, the bank's legal team says Jones is trying to push through a meritless lawsuit.

Jones is seeking compensatory damages ... but you had to figure the bank wouldn't just roll over and open the vault.