Panthers' Sam Reinhart Reveals He's Only Slept Handful Of Hours Since Stanley Cup Win

Sam Reinhart tells TMZ Sports he's barely gotten a wink of sleep since the Panthers won the Stanley Cup -- but like a true hockey player, he said he's doing just fine running on fumes!!!

Reinhart and his Florida squad finished off the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night ... and since then, the 29-year-old told us he's managed only a handful of hours of shut-eye.

"I got maybe an hour or two last night," he said while working a ceremonial shift at a local Raising Cane's on Friday. "And a couple the night before."

The Panthers, as you know by now, have been raging with their new trophy endlessly after earning it ... running roughshod at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale before having a ball at E11EVEN in Miami.

Somehow, though, Reinhart told us with a smile on his face, he's "in good shape still!"

Reinhart also joked about the damage that was done to the Stanley Cup ... before he said, fortunately, no one's sustained any wounds in the non-stop victory celebration.

"We're not done yet, though," he said, giggling. "So, we'll see!"