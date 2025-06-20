Florida Panthers Rage At E11EVEN Miami, Eat Like Kings For Stanley Cup Celebration

Play video content Media Monsters

The Florida Panthers are gonna need sunglasses and Advil on Friday ... 'cause they partied their asses off to celebrate winning the Stanley Cup -- with a night out in Miami filled with fine dining and drinking!!

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the whole victory tour ... which started off with a feast at new hot spot Maple & Ash, where the jocks chowed down on all the oysters, dry-aged meatballs, bluefin tuna tartare, bone-in ribeye, Mediterranean branzino and lobster spaghetti they could stomach.

Of course, the dudes in attendance -- Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundellm and Sergei Bobrovsky to name a few -- were also offered plenty of wine and champagne to wash it down -- even taking swigs from the Cup.

While the din din was private, former tennis star Martina Navratilova was invited in to join in on the fun ... and took a sip from the trophy!!

After fueling up, the guys made their way to E11EVEN, where they got the ultimate VIP treatment ... partying with all the guests in attendance and enjoying a 15-liter bottle of Belaire, a personal gift from rap great Rick Ross.

The big winners had plenty of bubbly to enjoy their time ... so naturally, they made sure to give attendees champagne showers throughout the night.

Speaking of booze, the crew also downed the house's signature vodka and Ace of Spades.