Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Chugs Champagne Out of Damaged Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk didn't let a damaged Stanley Cup stop him from a proper celebration ... 'cause the back-to-back champ chugged champagne right from the banged-up trophy after winning it all!!

The partying started Tuesday night after the Panthers took Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Tkachuk -- who successfully helped the Panthers defend their title -- got wild in the locker room ... dancing on tables and smokin' cigars with his teammates while listening to Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" -- the Oilers' go-to song throughout the playoffs.

The 27-year-old also chugged on bubbly straight from Lord Stanley ... even though it had already taken some hits.

Yes, the Cup got messed up during the Panthers' celebration ... with photos clearly showing cracks along the rim -- right where Tkachuk was taking his victory sips.

But, it seems Tkachuk didn't go too hard ... 'cause on Wednesday morning, he was spotted with his teammates at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale poppin' bottles again!

It won't stop here. The championship parade for the Panthers -- the 10th team to win back-to-back titles in NHL history -- is tentatively set for Sunday.