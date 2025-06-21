Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire, Free Falls From Sky in Deadly Incident, on Video

A hot air balloon trip in Brazil turned into a fatal tragedy after it caught on fire and plummeted from the sky Saturday -- and it's all on video.

The stunning clip shows the vibrant balloon quickly being incinerated by the deadly blaze ... detaching the occupied basket and sending it into a downward free fall from the sky.

At least 8 people died after a hot air balloon carrying 22 crashed in Praia Grande, Santa Catarina, Brazil, catching fire mid-air. #PraiaGrande #Balão #Tragédia_SC pic.twitter.com/BVy6cYjLOX — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) June 21, 2025 @geotechwar

The Governor of Santa Catarina confirmed on X that 21 people were onboard when the ride went wrong ... and 13 survived the flight.

He confirmed rescue efforts were underway ... and affected families are being comforted through the horrific incident, per his X video translated by NBC.

He added ... "We are in mourning. A tragedy has happened. We will see how it unfolds, what happened, why it happened. But the important thing now is for the state structure to do what it can."

The general Praia Grande region of Brazil is a popular destination for hot air balloon trips.