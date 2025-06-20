Orioles' Luis Guevara Crash Witnesses Frantically Called For Help, 911 Audio Reveals

Play video content

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 calls related to the tragic accident that took the life of Baltimore Orioles minor leaguer Luis Guevara -- and in them, you can hear nearly a dozen Good Samaritans frantically trying to get the injured baseball player help.

Eleven calls in total were provided to us through a public records request ... and in one of them, a woman can be heard telling a dispatcher she saw two jet skis collide with one another while in Sarasota, FL on June 15.

Speaking with someone nearby, the caller described that one jet ski was stopped ... before another "guy ran into him. Full throttle."

An additional caller said they brought someone back to shore and began giving CPR.

"He's dying, he's dying, dude," the man said during the call. "They hit his head. This is a bad one. You guys need to get out here ASAP -- ambulance out here right now."

Guevara -- who was just 19 -- passed away from injuries he sustained in the accident. On Tuesday, Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement the organization was "devastated."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."