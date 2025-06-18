19-Year-Old Baltimore Orioles Minor Leaguer Dead Following Watercraft Crash

Luis Guevara -- a 19-year-old minor league baseball player with the Baltimore Orioles -- died Sunday night after he was involved in a watercraft crash on the Florida waters.

The Orioles shared the tragic news Tuesday night ... with general manager Mike Elias saying the organization was "devastated following his tragic passing."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."

Guevara -- signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2023 -- was involved in a head-on crash between two personal watercrafts in Lido Key ... an official for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed to TMZ Sports.

The collision involved four people, with everyone being ejected into the water. They were assisted to shore by Good Samaritans, but Guevara later succumbed to his injuries.

It remains an active investigation.

Guevara made his U.S. professional debut this season. He was currently on the Orioles' Florida Complex League team ... but had spent time with their Single-A and Double-A affiliates.

In 324 career minor league at-bats ... he had a .281 average with 49 RBIs and 44 stolen bases.

The FCL Orioles had their last two games postponed ... with their next game slated for Thursday.