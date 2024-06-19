Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Orioles' Adley Rutschman Suffers Gnarly Nosebleed After Faceplanting On Field

Orioles' Adley Rutschman Suffers Gnarly Nosebleed On Field

Adley Rutschman bleeding
Courtesy of MLB

Orioles star Adley Rutschman needed a little help from trainers to stay in his game Tuesday night ... after he was badly bloodied following a head-first slide.

The painful play went down just minutes into Baltimore's tilt with the Yankees ... when Rutschman was trying to avoid being picked off at second base.

Nestor Cortes attempted to throw him out as he strayed a little too far from the bag -- but in his hurry to retreat back, Rutschman accidentally faceplanted.

The 26-year-old was ruled safe ... but it proved to be costly -- as he sustained a gnarly nosebleed that he had to take care.

Thankfully for the O's, Rutschman was able to remain in the game -- and, somehow, he played well ... logging two hits in his four at-bats.

It wasn't quite enough to get the W -- New York pulled out the win, 4-2 ... but Adley and his healing nose won't have to wait long to exact revenge -- Game 2 of the series kicks off Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later