Orioles' Adley Rutschman Suffers Gnarly Nosebleed After Faceplanting On Field
Orioles star Adley Rutschman needed a little help from trainers to stay in his game Tuesday night ... after he was badly bloodied following a head-first slide.
The painful play went down just minutes into Baltimore's tilt with the Yankees ... when Rutschman was trying to avoid being picked off at second base.
Ouch.
Hoping Adley Rutschman will be alright.
Nestor Cortes attempted to throw him out as he strayed a little too far from the bag -- but in his hurry to retreat back, Rutschman accidentally faceplanted.
The 26-year-old was ruled safe ... but it proved to be costly -- as he sustained a gnarly nosebleed that he had to take care.
Adley Rutschman faceplanted trying to get back to second
Thankfully for the O's, Rutschman was able to remain in the game -- and, somehow, he played well ... logging two hits in his four at-bats.
It wasn't quite enough to get the W -- New York pulled out the win, 4-2 ... but Adley and his healing nose won't have to wait long to exact revenge -- Game 2 of the series kicks off Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.