Orioles' Adley Rutschman Suffers Gnarly Nosebleed After Faceplanting On Field

Orioles star Adley Rutschman needed a little help from trainers to stay in his game Tuesday night ... after he was badly bloodied following a head-first slide.

The painful play went down just minutes into Baltimore's tilt with the Yankees ... when Rutschman was trying to avoid being picked off at second base.

Nestor Cortes attempted to throw him out as he strayed a little too far from the bag -- but in his hurry to retreat back, Rutschman accidentally faceplanted.

The 26-year-old was ruled safe ... but it proved to be costly -- as he sustained a gnarly nosebleed that he had to take care.

Adley Rutschman faceplanted trying to get back to second 😅 pic.twitter.com/gVPUiuV7qc — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 18, 2024 @BRWalkoff

Thankfully for the O's, Rutschman was able to remain in the game -- and, somehow, he played well ... logging two hits in his four at-bats.