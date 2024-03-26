Ravens, Orioles Send Prayers To Baltimore Bridge Collapse Victims

UPDATE

7:18 AM PT -- Baltimore's MLB team just sent out its thoughts and prayers to those affected by the collapse ... vowing in a statement to "get through this" as a "tight-knit and resilient city."

The Baltimore Ravens sent out prayers to the victims of the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse Tuesday morning ... writing in a statement their "hearts go out to those who have been affected."

The bridge crumpled into the Patapsco River at around 1:30 AM ... after a large ship hit one of its support columns.

Several vehicles were on the bridge when it crashed into the near-freezing water below ... and city officials say divers are now on the scene searching for victims.

The Ravens -- who play roughly 15 miles away from the bridge at M&T Bank Stadium -- added in their statement they're confident the city will bond together in the wake of the tragedy.

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III also sent prayers to those involved ... as did LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese, who was born and raised in the Baltimore area.