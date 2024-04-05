Ravens, Orioles Donating $10 Million ... To Bridge Collapse Emergency Fund

The Ravens and the Orioles are coming together for the city of Baltimore ... donating a combined $10 million to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse emergency relief fund.

The two professional sports organizations announced the amazing gesture on Friday ... 10 days after a cargo ship crashed into the bridge over the Patapsco River and outer Baltimore port.

Two of the six victims were found dead in a pickup truck recovered in the water. The four others are presumed dead.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement on Friday.

"The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

Lamar Jackson -- who signed a $260 million/5 year deal with the Ravens last year -- said he was devastated following the incident ... and his "heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all."

The money will go to the emergency fund that supports the families, port workers, first responders and businesses affected by the tragedy.