Ilia Topuria Says He's Got No Beef W/ Charles Oliveira, But Will Put Him To Sleep

Ilia Topuria says he's got no beef whatsoever with Charles Oliveira -- in fact, he's got a ton of respect for the title contender -- but with that said, he's vowing to beat his ass!

TMZ Sports spoke to the 28-year-old Topuria, who recently relinquished his featherweight belt, ahead of their UFC 317 scrap -- where they'll fight for Islam Makhachev's lightweight strap (he's moving up to welterweight) -- and we asked the 16-0 fighter what he'd say to Charles just days before their title fight.

"I have all the respect in the world for Du Bronx, nothing personal. This is competition, and this time he has a very, very dangerous opponent, and he needs to bring his pillow," Ilia said.

Of course, Oliveira, who has the most submissions in UFC history, is known for his lethal Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

That said, Topuria isn't afraid to go to the ground. Not at all.

"My game plan is not to start with the takedowns and go to the ground. But if it has to be like that, I don't have no problem," Ilia said.

Topuria, with a win, would be the latest fighter to have held the belt in two different weight classes (albeit, not simultaneously) ... but he might not be done.

Islam is expected to fight WW champ Jack Della Maddalena, and if Makhachev wins, it could potentially set up a fight against Topuria -- a matchup fans have badly wanted.

And it seems Ilia does too.

"I wanted to make that fight happen since the first moment. So if he wants to fight also, why not? I'm in."

Also on the 317 card ... flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja, who is defending his belt against Kai Kara-France.