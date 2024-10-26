Max Holloway 'Loves Being The Underdog' Vs. Ilia Topuria At UFC 308

Play video content TMZSports.com

Max Holloway is considered the greatest featherweight ever by many fans, but the former 145 lb. champ is the underdog in his UFC 308 main event scrap vs. Ilia Topuria -- and that's exactly where he says he wants to be!

TMZ Sports talked to 32-year-old Holloway just days before the title fight ... and Blessed feels blessed to be in this position.

"At the end of the day, styles make fights. He has a fun style. I have a fun style. Thinking of his fight style, it brings a smile to my face. I love being in these fights. I love being the underdog. And I can't wait to see what he's all about come October 26th," Max told us.

FYI, Max is around +220 (give or take depending on the sportsbook) in the betting odds ... meaning bettors would win $220 for every $100 wagered.

Holloway also opened up about the opportunity in front of him.

"The Blessed Era been in effect. The Blessed Express been rollin'. We have the opportunity, we have the chance to be two-time featherweight world champion. I can't wait, man. I can't wait."

We also talked to Max about potentially winning the belt for a second time (MH was champ from mid-2017 to late 2019).

"I can't wait to hear 'And New' and get my hand raised. I guess it'll balance out the world again. The world's off-balance right now. Get that title back, and bring back balance," Holloway said with a smile.

As for what he wants after Topuria, Max isn't looking that far ahead.

"First things first. It's Ilia Topuria come October 26th. I'd be dumb, I'd be stupid to overlook this man. At the end of the day, after the fight, if everything goes well, ask me the question, 'cause right now he has my full focus."